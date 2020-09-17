UN crimes against humanity report 'riddled with falsehoods': Venezuela govt

Caracas, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Venezuela's government on Wednesday denounced a UN report as "riddled with falsehoods" after the document accused President Nicolas Maduro and top ministers of being responsible for probable crimes against humanity.

The report "is riddled with falsehoods, it was drawn up remotely without methodological rigor by a phantom mission directed against Venezuela and controlled by governments that are subservient to Washington," Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Twitter.