UN cuts aid to Syrians in Jordan, citing funding shortfall

Amman, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The United Nations' World Food Programme has announced it would reduce cash assistance to nearly 120,000 Syrian refugees in Jordanian camps, saying the move was "unavoidable as funds run precariously low".

The UN logs about 650,000 Syrians in Jordan who fled their native country since war broke out there in 2011, but Amman estimates their number at 1.3 million.

The WFP said in a statement that "further reductions in food assistance for refugees in Jordan have become unavoidable as funds run precariously low".

The statement late Tuesday added it was "compelled to reduce by one-third the monthly cash assistance for all 119,000 Syrian refugees in Zaatari and Azraq camps".