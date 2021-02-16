UrduPoint.com
UN Denounces Internet Shutdown In Myanmar

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 01:30 AM

UN denounces internet shutdown in Myanmar

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The United Nations on Monday denounced Myanmar's military rulers for choking off the internet amid a crackdown on anti-coup protests.

The UN envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener spoke with the deputy commander of the Myanmar army, Soe Win, and warned that "network blackouts undermine core democratic principles," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said.

The envoy noted that such shutdowns "hurt key sectors, including banking, and heighten domestic tensions. And, so, we've made our concerns about this very clear," said Haq.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

