UN 'dismayed' by Russia undermining election rights

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The UN rights chief said Monday she was "dismayed" by the Kremlin's moves to undermine the right to voice critical opinions and participate in Russia's forthcoming elections.

"I am dismayed by recent measures that further undermine people's right to express critical views, and their ability to take part in the parliamentary elections scheduled in September," Michelle Bachelet told the opening of the UN Human Rights Council's 47th session, as she urged Russia to uphold civil and political rights and fall into line with international standards.