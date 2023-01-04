UrduPoint.com

UN Emphasizes Two-state Solution In Congratulating Israel's New Government

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 12:50 PM

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The UN said Tuesday that it looks forward to working with the new government of Israel, emphasizing the need to return to the path toward a negotiated two-state solution.

"The Secretary-General looks forward to continuing to work closely with the new government of Israel, to advance the work of the United Nations," deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said at a news conference.

"He reiterates the United Nations commitment to supporting Israelis and Palestinians to achieve a sustainable peace and return to the path towards a negotiated two-state solution based on relevant United Nations resolutions, international law and prior agreements," he added.

Haq said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges all to "refrain from steps that could escalate tensions in and around the holy sites."The new Israeli government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in last week, in coalition with right-wing parties following elections in November.

