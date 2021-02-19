UN environment chief lauds Pakistan' s actions to reduce environmental pollution

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The head of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Inger Anderson, Thursday praised the series of steps taken by Pakistan, a country hit hard by climate change, to improve the environment by reducing pollution.

"Pakistan is a very interesting example in investing back in nature, in restoring nature, in the restoration of degraded ecosystems, and also ensuring that we invest in the urban landscape," she said at global press conference with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the launch of UNEP's 'Making Peace with Nature' Report.

Replying to a question from APP's UN correspondent, the UNEP executive director said investing in nature, but also understanding that making energy transformation into that works was actually job enhancing and good business for improving economy.

In this regard, she said that obviously finance has to be on the table, but also ensuring that there was support to and plans in place to shift from high carbon intensity in economies towards lower carbon.

"As urbanization is happening and as we see 90% of urbanization, being in the developing world, there is a real opportunity to rethink the urban landscape as well," the UNERP chief said.

"Smart infrastructure, urban transport that is clean, conversion of motor vehicle and that kind of infrastructure that takes regulations -- these are the kinds of settings that can be put in place."She said Morocco, Kenya and many other countries which invested 10 years ago in renewable energy, now are significant producers of renewable from of geothermal, wind and solar power.