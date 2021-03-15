UN envoy calls for united action after deadly day in Myanmar

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The United Nations' envoy for Myanmar on Sunday strongly condemned "continuing bloodshed" after at least 18 protesters were killed in one of the deadliest days since the country's February 1 coup.

"The international community, including regional actors, must come together in solidarity with the people of Myanmar and their democratic aspirations," Christine Schraner Burgener said in a statement.