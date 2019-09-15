UrduPoint.com
UN Envoy 'extremely Concerned' By Attacks On Saudi Oil Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 12:01 AM

UN envoy 'extremely concerned' by attacks on Saudi oil facilities

Riyadh, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The UN's Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths said he was "extremely concerned" over drone attacks launched Saturday by Huthi rebels on two major Saudi oil facilities.

Griffiths is "extremely concerned about the drone attacks... today against two major oil facilities in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia", a statement said.

"The recent military escalation is extremely worrying."

