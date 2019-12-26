UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Envoy In Afghanistan Renews Call For Ending Long-running War

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 11:40 PM

UN envoy in Afghanistan renews call for ending long-running war

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Only by ending the war in Afghanistan can there be "real hope" for a prosperous future for the country, the top UN official there said on Thursday.

Tadamichi Yamamoto, head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), underscored that peace was the only solution to ongoing conflict which had resulted in more than 100,000 casualties over the past decade.

"As I told the Security Council last week, whatever the outcome of the presidential election may be, peace will be the issue of paramount importance to the new administration," he said in a statement.

"I reiterate the call by the United Nations for everyone to raise their voices for peace, and for all stakeholders to make genuine and concrete steps toward ending the war, as there can be no military solution to the conflict in this country." Yamamoto underlined the UN's commitment to supporting intra-Afghan talks, which uphold human rights and lead to sustainable peace.

He stressed that women and youth must be included as they were essential for an Afghan-owned peace process, in addition to being fundamental to all ongoing peace efforts.

UNAMA has been working with communities across the country to peacefully resolve long-standing disputes over resources, such as land and water, and Yamamoto said those efforts would continue.

"However, only by ending the war can there be real hope for an Afghanistan with a prosperous future," he stated.

"The hopes and aspirations of millions of ordinary Afghans – young and old, women and men, girls and boys – rest on the shoulders of those who are striving to bring the war to an end with a lasting political settlement." The UN mission chief lamented that the ongoing fighting continues to take an "appalling toll" on ordinary Afghans.

UNAMA statistics show that civilian casualties recently surpassed 100,000 in the past 10 years alone, which is when the mission began systematic documentation of these figures.

"The United Nations urges all stakeholders to seek ways to reduce levels of violence, especially the violence which harms civilians, on the way to a lasting political settlement and a permanent ceasefire," said Yamamato, adding that "implementing a reduction of violence is also important in creating an environment which enables constructive intra-Afghan talks on peace to take place."

Related Topics

Election Afghanistan United Nations Water Young Lead May Women All Top Million

Recent Stories

Mexico to Appeal to Int'l Court of Justice Over Fe ..

7 seconds ago

Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Indian Ambassador ..

6 minutes ago

US Tech Stock Index Nasdaq Crosses 9,000 First Tim ..

6 minutes ago

Ex-Catalan Leader Puigdemont Asks Spanish Court to ..

6 minutes ago

It's an even game, agree Curran and De Kock

6 minutes ago

Bournemouth spoil Arteta's bow as Arsenal boss

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.