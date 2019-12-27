UN envoy in Afghanistan renews call for ending long-running war

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Only by ending the war in Afghanistan can there be "real hope" for a prosperous future for the country, the top UN official there said on Thursday.

Tadamichi Yamamoto, head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), underscored that peace was the only solution to ongoing conflict which had resulted in more than 100,000 casualties over the past decade.

"As I told the Security Council last week, whatever the outcome of the presidential election may be, peace will be the issue of paramount importance to the new administration," he said in a statement.

"I reiterate the call by the United Nations for everyone to raise their voices for peace, and for all stakeholders to make genuine and concrete steps toward ending the war, as there can be no military solution to the conflict in this country." Yamamoto underlined the UN's commitment to supporting intra-Afghan talks, which uphold human rights and lead to sustainable peace.

He stressed that women and youth must be included as they were essential for an Afghan-owned peace process, in addition to being fundamental to all ongoing peace efforts.

UNAMA has been working with communities across the country to peacefully resolve long-standing disputes over resources, such as land and water, and Yamamoto said those efforts would continue.

"However, only by ending the war can there be real hope for an Afghanistan with a prosperous future," he stated.

"The hopes and aspirations of millions of ordinary Afghans – young and old, women and men, girls and boys – rest on the shoulders of those who are striving to bring the war to an end with a lasting political settlement." The UN mission chief lamented that the ongoing fighting continues to take an "appalling toll" on ordinary Afghans.

UNAMA statistics show that civilian casualties recently surpassed 100,000 in the past 10 years alone, which is when the mission began systematic documentation of these figures.

"The United Nations urges all stakeholders to seek ways to reduce levels of violence, especially the violence which harms civilians, on the way to a lasting political settlement and a permanent ceasefire," said Yamamato, adding that "implementing a reduction of violence is also important in creating an environment which enables constructive intra-Afghan talks on peace to take place."