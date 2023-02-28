UN envoy says Israel must prevent settler attacks on Palestinians

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :UN middle East envoy Tor Wennesland has expresses his disappointment with the Israeli security forces for failing to prevent the vigilante mob attack on a Palestinian town last night, saying that 'security forces have the responsibility to maintain security and prevent individuals from taking the law into their own hands'. In a written statement, Wennesland says that he is 'gravely concerned by the deteriorating security situation'. He expresses his condolences to the family of the two Israeli brothers killed on Sunday in Huwara, and the family of the Palestinian slain by Israelis during the subsequent rampage in the same town.

International media also reported that a Palestinian man shot and critically wounded a 25-year-old Israeli man near Jericho on Monday.

Wennesland - officially UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process - stressed that security forces have the responsibility to maintain security and prevent individuals from taking the law into their own hands.

"There can be no justification for terrorism, nor for arson and acts of revenge against civilians," he added. "All perpetrators of violence must be held accountable. Violence, provocations, and incitement must stop immediately and be unequivocally condemned by all". The situation unfolded as Jordan hosted Israeli and Palestinian political and security officials in the Red Sea resort of Aqaba on Sunday, in efforts to curb rising violence ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

Representatives from the United States and Egypt were also attended.

Wennesland said he was encouraged by commitments reaffirmed by the parties in the final Aqaba Communiqu, including towards de-escalation.

He urged the sides to make all efforts to address the core issues driving the conflict in line with UN resolutions, international law and previous agreements.

"The United Nations remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to achieve a just and lasting peace," he said.

"There are no shortcuts to peace".