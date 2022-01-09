UrduPoint.com

UN Envy Welcomes Meeting Of Libya Military Leaders

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2022 | 02:10 PM

UN envy welcomes meeting of Libya military leaders

TRIPOLI, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :United Nations envoy Stephanie Williams on Saturday welcomed a meeting between military leaders from the Libyan interim government and the eastern-based army, reiterating UN's support for a peaceful resolution to the country's longstanding conflict.

The UN secretary-general's special adviser for Libya made the remarks after Muhammad Al-Haddad, chief of staff of the Government of National Unity, and Abdel Razek Al-Nadori, acting general commander of the eastern-based Libyan National Army, met on Saturday in the northern coastal city of Sirte.

A number of senior military figures from both sides also attended the meeting, the second of its kind between the two military leaders.

"I reiterate the support of the United Nations for all efforts made at various levels to unify the military institution," Williams wrote on Twitter.

The oil-rich North African country has been in turmoil since the fall of the Muammar Gaddafi's government in 2011. The escalating tensions between a number of political forces in 2014 resulted in two separate governments -- the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord recognized by the UN and the House of Representatives allied with the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar.

On Feb. 5, 2021, the UN-led Libyan Political Dialogue Forum selected a temporary unified executive authority to take Libya to national elections on Dec. 24. The country's High National Elections Commission suggested on Dec. 22 that the elections be postponed by a month to Jan. 24 over technical and legal concerns.

Related Topics

Resolution Army United Nations Twitter Libya All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

6 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

13 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

14 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

14 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.