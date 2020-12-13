UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN, EU Urged To Investigate Indian Fake-news-machinery, Evil-narrative Against Pakistan, Using Their IDs

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 02:30 PM

UN, EU urged to investigate Indian fake-news-machinery, evil-narrative against Pakistan, using their IDs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :In the modern technology digital era, social media has become a malicious warzone front to capture economies, to fulfill  or spread the desired narratives and goals against a group or any country  around the world.

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Wednesday reported through its media outlets that the executive director of  an Information authenticity check  system, EU DisinfoLab, Alexandre Alaphilippe after a detailed investigation has published an extensive report containing details of Indian propaganda and  its influence operations against Pakistan by using fake identities of United Nations and European Union and its parliament.

The report has revealed that so far it was the ever largest fake news network which had so far been exposed.Revealing the report, Alexandre Alaphilippe  had further revealed that   around 750 fake websites were being run from 116 country-origins, adding that to mislead the world community  10 NGOs were working with UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), and 550 websites were being used to disseminate malicious  propaganda, through fake identities (ID).

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and National Security Adviser to Prime Minister Dr Moeed Yusuf  had urged the top world bodies in a joint press briefing on Friday to take serious note of India's evil campaign by using their Names against Pakistan, which had been recently exposed through publication of Indian Chronicles.

India's news agency ANI had fed stories based on wrong information to various international media organizations, Qureshi exposed, adding that fake magazine EPtoday.com was also being used for disseminating the evil agenda against Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning here that the EU DisinfoLab has recently issued its latest investigative report featured 'Indian Chronicles- Subsequent Investigation: Deep dive into a 15 year operation targeting EU and UN to serve Indian interests', revealing a vast network of fake media outlets, think-tanks and NGOs involved in abuse of international organizations.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India had launched a smear campaign against Pakistan, however stressed that "truth could not be hidden for long".

Noted defence analyst Lt General (R) Naeem Khalid Lodhi  told APP that  the subversive agenda and fake attempts by the Indian media on the behest of the Pakistan obsessed Bharatiya Janata Party, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) designs were reflective of their  nefarious and particular mindset against Pakistan.

It was needless to say that the Indian media's absurd and fake claims regarding various ongoing social political and diplomatic events, continued to hit new lows, adding the Indian media and the Modi's regime would be better advised to focus on their political turmoil, farmer's protests and unrest currently going on in India.

It may be mentioned here that the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri during his weekly media briefing had already  exposed the evil design propaganda and fabricated news reports of Indian media regarding Saudi Arabia's participation and role in the assessment of Pakistan's FATF action plan, which were being maliciously propagated.

"Pakistan and Saudi Arabia's strong fraternal ties are an example for the whole world as the both countries enjoy unprecedented ties and have always cooperated with each other on all matters of political, bilateral, regional, and of international importance, "the spokesperson had asserted.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) sources told APP that recently the authority had approached the 'Twitter' administration to ask them to take serious and immediate action against fake Indian social media accounts spreading false information and malicious propaganda against Pakistan.  In the wake of the current false and absurd campaign targeting Pakistan to mislead the people by spreading fake and baseless information, the sources told APP that the authority had also stressed upon the Twitter administration to effectively block Indian handles, involved in the misleading propaganda against Pakistan, its institutions and other global forums.

Former Human Rights' Commission of Pakistan ( HRCP) chairperson Dr. Mehdi Hasan called upon the United Nations and United Nations' Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to urgently begin investigations by de-listing the fake NGOs created by India, using their names to malign Pakistan.

He said regurgitation of false propaganda at world forums and claims by India had exposed clearly, adding now it could neither change facts nor divert attention from its state-terrorism being continued in the IIOJ&K, including its egregious violations of human rights of Kashmiri people.

He said the self-serving Indian claims on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) had no basis and logic.Chairman Pakistan-China Institute and Senator, Mushahid Hussain Syed talking to APP condemned the Indian nefarious propaganda and smearing campaign against Pakistan and demanded the UN and EU to bring India to justice for efforts to tarnish the image of Pakistan adopting an evil narrative.  To give India and other anti state elements a befitting reply, Pakistan and China had set up a 'Rapid Response System' so that fake news, propaganda and all challenges to CPEC could be countered jointly, he informed.

To rebut the Indian fake propaganda, the China Economic Net (CEN) and the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) were successfully countering in collaborating with joint media awareness initiatives and briefings at all forums, he observed.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World Foreign Office Technology United Nations Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) China Parliament Social Media Twitter Mushahid Hussain Syed European Union CPEC Jammu Saudi Arabia May Financial Action Task Force Media All From Top

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on appointing Ch ..

1 hour ago

Noor Dubai resumes activities in Nigeria with stri ..

2 hours ago

NYUAD researchers shed new light on mysteries behi ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 70.52 million

3 hours ago

Germany reports 20,200 new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-India food security cooperation h ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.