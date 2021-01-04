UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Expert Callamard Hails UK Court Decision On Assange

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

UN expert Callamard hails UK court decision on Assange

GENEVA, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :UN human rights investigator Agnes Callamard on Monday hailed the news of a British court ruling that WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange will not be extradited to the US.

In its ruling in the months-long case, the Central Criminal Court, also known as the Old Bailey, said Assange could not be extradited due to concerns over his mental health.

"Superb news from the UK," tweeted Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary, or arbitrary executions.

"Assange will not be extradited to the US. This was the only valid decision under international human rights law," she added.

She also paid tribute to Nils Melzer and human rights campaigner Rebecca Vincent, two other UN experts who advocated the court's move.

"All my respects to @NilsMelzer, @rebecca_vincent, and many others who have campaigned tirelessly for such an outcome," said Callamard Melzer, the UN special rapporteur on torture, on Dec. 8 appealed to British authorities to immediately release Assange from prison or place him under guarded house arrest during his US extradition proceedings.

Speaking on Monday's ruling, Old Bailey Judge Vanessa Baraitser said of Assange: "The overall impression is of a depressed and sometimes despairing man fearful for his future. "The US government will have 14 days to appeal the decision.

If he were extradited to the US, Assange would face 18 counts of hacking US government computers and violating the espionage law and a possible 175-year sentence.

The US accuses Assange of espionage after WikiLeaks published hundreds of thousands of pages of government documents, emails, and other communications, including ones concerning possible war crimes by US troops in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Prosecutors argue that Assange assisted then-defense analyst Chelsea Manning, an accusation the 49-year-old WikiLeaks co-founder denies.

He was dragged out of Ecuador's Embassy building in London in 2019, where he had taken refuge for more than seven years. The British police said he was arrested for skipping bail in 2012 and on behalf of the US due to an extradition request.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police United Nations Iraq London Man Ecuador United Kingdom Criminals 2019 All From Government Chelsea Court Hacking

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Airports, GMR-Hyderabad announce formation o ..

21 minutes ago

&#039;Mohammed bin Rashid has laid foundations of ..

36 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

51 minutes ago

Free Punjab WiFi facility remains functional in Pu ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Maldives

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.