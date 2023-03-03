UrduPoint.com

UN Expert Decries 'catastrophic' Cuts In Food Aid For Rohingya Muslims In Bangladesh

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 12:10 AM

UN expert decries 'catastrophic' cuts in food aid for Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :As food rationing begins for Myanmar's Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, a top UN rights expert on Thursday urged the international community to step in and reverse the policy as "a matter of life and death".

The development follows the announcement of the World Food Programme (WFP), a Rome-based UN agency, that it would be cutting back on assistance to those sheltering in the vast Cox's Bazar camp complex from 1 March because of a lack of funding.

"These rations cuts are a stain on the conscience of the international community," Tom Andrews, UN Special Rapporteur on Myanmar, said in a statement.

"I have spoken with desperate families in the camps who have already had to cut back on essential food items due to a spike in prices. Reversing these cuts in food aid is literally a matter of life and death for Rohingya families." Andrews, who reports to the Human Rights Council in Geneva in his independent capacity, said that the cuts would impact nearly one million Rohingya refugees who fled attacks and persecution by the Myanmar military in 2017.

UN humanitarians have already warned that four in 10 Rohingya children now sheltering in Bangladesh suffer from stunted growth. Anaemia also affects more than half of the youngsters in Cox's Bazar camps and more than four in 10 pregnant and breastfeeding Rohingya women.

The World Food Programme has reported that it has a $125 million funding shortfall to provide lifesaving assistance to the Rohingya, whose monthly ration has been slashed from $12 to $10.

Families can use this money to choose from over 40 dry and fresh food items at WFP outlets throughout the camps. But the repercussions of the cutbacks "will be dire", the UN agency said, as other critical services are already dwindling, almost six years into the Rohingya crisis.

Echoing that warning, Special Rapporteur Andrews called for immediate support from UN Member States who had offered only "rhetorical support" for the Rohinyga. But "Rohingya families cannot eat political rhetoric", he said.

"It is past time for UN Member States to replace empty declarations of support with life-saving action," Mr. Andrews said.

If no further humanitarian funding is forthcoming, "these cuts will be even deeper over the next two months, with food rations reduced by a third", the Special Rapporteur added. "That would mean that, on average, Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh camps would need to try and survive on $0.27 per day".

"The consequences of these additional cuts will be catastrophic for a population that has already been forced to endure immense suffering," he said.

Related Topics

World Bangladesh United Nations Geneva Myanmar Turkish Lira Money March Women 2017 From Refugee Top Million

Recent Stories

American University of Sharjah to showcase climate ..

American University of Sharjah to showcase climate credentials in lead-up to COP ..

15 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Blinken-Lavrov Direct Talks at G20 Min ..

UN Welcomes Blinken-Lavrov Direct Talks at G20 Ministerial - Spokesman

21 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Austin Will Depart This Weekend for ..

Pentagon Says Austin Will Depart This Weekend for Trip to Jordan, Egypt, Israel

21 minutes ago
 UN expert decries 'catastrophic' cuts in food aid ..

UN expert decries 'catastrophic' cuts in food aid for Rohingya Muslims in Bangla ..

21 minutes ago
 210 civilians killed in 24 days of Somaliland clas ..

210 civilians killed in 24 days of Somaliland clashes

22 minutes ago
 Maryam slams IK for striking "cruel deal" with IMF ..

Maryam slams IK for striking "cruel deal" with IMF

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.