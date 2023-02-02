UrduPoint.com

UN Experts Praise IOC For Considering Russian, Belarusian Athletes As Neutral Contestants

Published February 02, 2023

UN experts praise IOC for considering Russian, Belarusian athletes as neutral contestants

GENEVA, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Two UN experts praised the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday for considering allowing athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international sports competitions as neutral contestants.

"We urge the IOC to adopt a decision in that direction and to go further, ensuring the non-discrimination of any athlete on the basis of their nationality," said experts.

On Jan. 25 and following discussions with two special rapporteurs, the Executive board of the IOC issued a statement referring to the need to respect the rights of all athletes to be treated without discrimination, per the Olympic Charter.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

