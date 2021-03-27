UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Experts To Probe North Korea Weapons Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 09:10 AM

UN experts to probe North Korea weapons test

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :A UN sanctions committee focused on nuclear-armed North Korea has asked its experts to investigate Pyongyang's launch of missiles on Thursday, diplomats said.

The panel is composed of the same 15 countries that sit on the Security Council. The request to the experts was made Friday in a closed door meeting of the committee.

North Korea launched two weapons from its east coast Thursday, with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga calling them ballistic missiles.

It was North Korea's first substantive provocation since Joe Biden took power as US president in January.

The sanctions committee met after an urgent request made Thursday by the United States.

Pyongyang is under multiple international sanctions over its weapons programs, with UN Security Council resolutions banning it from developing ballistic missiles.

"An outcome of the 1718 committee was for the UN panel of experts to investigate the missile launches as a first step," one diplomat said, referring to the UN North Korea sanctions panel.

"We are looking at what is possible," another diplomat said about prospects for the Security Council to hold a meeting on the latest missile launch.

There was "a general sense of concern" during the meeting of the sanctions committee, this diplomat said on condition of anonymity.

The Security Council voted unanimously Friday, diplomats said, to extend until April 30, 2022 the mandate of UN experts overseeing the different sets of sanctions imposed against North Korea over its weapons programs.

They were approved in recent years at the initiative of the US.

The new resolution passed Friday asks the experts group to present an interim report by August 3 and a full and final report by January 28, 2022.

The renewal of the mandate of the experts was not linked to the latest missile launches. It was about to expire anyway.

The vote coincided with this latest flare-up in tensions, and was supported by both Russia and China, which pushed last year for an easing of sanctions against North Korea.

The sanctions are aimed at pressing North Korea to halt its nuclear and ballistic weapons programs.

Among other punishment, they limit North Korean imports of oil and its exports of coal, textiles and fish.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Exports Russia China Vote Nuclear Oil Pyongyang Same United States North Korea January April August Textile From

Recent Stories

'Hard to See Them Drown': Texas Fisherman Sees Mig ..

8 hours ago

KP police directed to probe transgender's public a ..

8 hours ago

Rally in rebel-held Sanaa marks six years of Yemen ..

8 hours ago

UEFA to make Champions League reforms decision on ..

8 hours ago

Drug smugglers arrested, huge quantity of drugs, w ..

9 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted missile attac ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.