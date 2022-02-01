UrduPoint.com

UN Extends Its Libya Mission By Just Three Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 08:20 AM

UN extends its Libya mission by just three months

United Nations, Feb 01(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a British-drafted resolution extending its political mission in Libya for just three months, after several days of a standoff between the United States and Russia.

The extremely short text, which was adopted unanimously, provides for a continuation of the mission until April 30. An earlier version had taken the mission until September 15.

The text contains no mention of the Council's hopes that presidential and legislative elections will be held soon in Libya. Initially scheduled for December 24, the presidential election was supposed to have put an end to more than 10 years of chaos and conflict, but it has been postponed indefinitely.

Moscow, which favored a short renewal of the UNSMIL mission, threatened to use its veto and even went as far as proposing a counter-draft to the British text last week in order to stress the need for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint "without further delay" a new envoy for Libya.

Since the abrupt resignation in November of Jan Kubis of Slovakia, the post of UN envoy has been de facto occupied by the American Stephanie Williams, an Arabic-speaking diplomat with the title of "special adviser".

That allowed the UN head to skirt around the need for a Security Council agreement on the choice of appointee, which has for years been a contentious issue.

According to diplomats, Russia is seeking to get rid of Williams as quickly as possible while the United States wants her to stay in her post.

That opposition, which effectively weakens Williams' position vis-a-vis the Libyans, was the main sticking point during the Security Council negotiations to renew the mandate of UN mission.

Speaking after the vote, Russia's deputy ambassador to the UN, Anna Evstignyeva, said she hoped the appointment of a new emissary to head the UN Libya mission "will make it possible to fully relaunch" the project.

By contrast, her US counterpart Jeffrey DeLaurentis said the United States called on all Council members and the Libyans themselves to engage "constructively" with Williams and to support her efforts.

France's deputy ambassador, Nathalie Broadhurst, regretted the lack of unity in the Council but said it "should encourage the Libyans to resolve their differences in order to allow the organization of presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible".

Related Topics

Election Resolution United Nations Russia Vote Threatened United States Slovakia Libya April September November December Post All Agreement Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter O ..

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Spo ..

8 hours ago
 PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police refor ..

PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police reforms: Ali Muhammad Khan

8 hours ago
 Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to impr ..

Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to improve system

8 hours ago
 UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: s ..

UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: study

8 hours ago
 Germany arrests two suspects in double police kill ..

Germany arrests two suspects in double police killing

8 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jheh ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jhehlum

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>