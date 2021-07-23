UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN 'extremely Concerned' By Tigray Humanitarian Situation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 04:20 PM

UN 'extremely concerned' by Tigray humanitarian situation

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The United Nations said Friday it was "extremely concerned" at the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, where severe shortages of food and supplies are taking their toll.

The UN's World Food Programme called for unimpeded access into Tigray to reach the four million people facing acute food insecurity and needing emergency assistance.

"The WFP is extremely concerned," the organisation's spokesman Tomson Phiri told reporters in Geneva Friday.

"The humanitarian response in the region continues to be challenged by a severe lack of sufficient food and other humanitarian supplies, limited communication services and no commercial supply chain." He said the WFP had delivered food assistance to more than 730,000 people in parts of the south and northwest of Tigray in the past month.

That figure includes 40,000 people in the Zana area who were reached with food assistance for the first time.

The agency hopes to reach a further 80,000 people in the northwest in the coming days.

"Once this is completed, food stocks in the northwest are likely to run out," said Phiri.

People in Zana "had been completely cut off and living in dire conditions", he added.

"These are people who have been displaced and now shelter in schools and other impromptu shelters." Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray last November to oust the region's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front, a move he said was in response to TPLF attacks on Federal army camps.

Though the 2019 Nobel Peace laureate declared victory later that month, TPLF leaders remained on the run and fighting dragged on.

Phiri said a WFP-led convoy of more than 200 trucks carrying food and other essential humanitarian supplies was on standby in Ethiopia and was expected to depart for Tigray once security clearances are assured.

"WFP renews its call for faster, free and unimpeded access into Tigray to reach millions in need of life-saving food," he said.

Phiri said the WFP's target was to reach 2.1 million people who are at risk in Tigray.

He said it had been projected that more than 400,000 people would be suffering from catastrophic levels of hunger from July onwards.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Army United Nations Geneva Ethiopia July November Stocks 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

36 minutes ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

1 hour ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

1 hour ago

Water-related hazards dominate list of 10 most des ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 23,811 new COVID-19 cases, 795 deat ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 192 million, dea ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.