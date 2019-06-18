UN finds 'systemic failures' in its Rohingya response

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The United Nations experienced "systemic failures" in its handling of the situation in Myanmar leading up to the 2017 mass exodus of Rohingya, a UN report said on Monday.

The finding came after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in February ordered the internal review of the world body's operations in Myanmar after its officials in the country were accused of ignoring warning signs of the attacks against the Rohingya, a Muslim minority.

Today some 740,000 Rohingya are living in camps in Bangladesh after fleeing Myanmar's northern Rakhine state during a 2017 military campaign the UN has described as ethnic cleansing.

The report says that while "it is difficult to assign responsibility for systemic failures," there is a shared responsibility "on the part of all parties involved" in not "conveying more forcefully the United Nations' principled concerns regarding grave human rights violations.

" Some of the criticism of the UN has focused on allegations that the world body's then-resident coordinator, Renata Lok-Dessallien, downplayed concerns about worsening abuses against the Rohingya in favor of prioritizing economic cooperation with Myanmar's government.

The UN has denied those claims.

But the 36-page report authored by veteran Guatemalan diplomat Gert Rosenthal and shared with UN member states denounces a "dynamic of divisions rather than cohesion within the UN system", "the absence of a clear and unified strategy" and shortcomings of "systematic and unified analysis from the field."