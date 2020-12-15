UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN 'frustration' At Lack Of Access To Tigray

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:20 AM

UN 'frustration' at lack of access to Tigray

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The United Nations on Monday expressed frustration that talks with the Ethiopian government had not yet brought humanitarian access to the dissident northern region of Tigray.

Fighting broke out in Tigray in early November when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a military offensive against the region's ruling party, and a blackout has ensured that information about the conflict remains scarce.

The UN has finalized agreements with Ethiopian authorities over humanitarian access and assessment missions, but has yet to see concrete progress.

"It's somewhat frustrating to say that we have not been able to go in, we have not been able to reach people that we know are in need," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

"Days wasted by a lack of agreement or a lack of green light for us is just one more day of suffering for the people who need help." At the request of the United States and European members, the Security Council held an informal, closed-door videoconference on Monday on the humanitarian situation in Tigray.

"We need full, safe, unhindered access for humanitarian workers. We have information that refugee camps will run out of food by the end of this week," said Germany's UN ambassador Christoph Heusgen after the meeting.

"We have information that refugees are prevented from fleeing to Sudan... There are also reports that Eritrean soldiers appear to control some movement of refugees in the Eritrean border region. Again, all this must stop."According to diplomats, China and African members of the Security Council -- South Africa, Niger and Tunisia -- opposed the publication of a statement on Tigray requested by Germany, Estonia and the Dominican Republic.

Abiy has resisted calls for mediation to end the conflict, which has left thousands dead, according to the International Crisis Group think tank, and has driven 50,000 refugees into Sudan.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister United Nations China Germany Progress Estonia Tunisia Dominican Republic South Africa United States Sudan Niger Tank November Border All From Government Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Minister of Trade and ..

7 hours ago

UAE Football Association signs MoU with Israeli FA ..

7 hours ago

Dubai leads regionally, sixth globally in cultural ..

8 hours ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

8 hours ago

Serbia boss Tumbakovic dismissed after Euros quali ..

8 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahra ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.