UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Fund To Help IGAD Countries Harmonize Remittance Policies

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

UN fund to help IGAD countries harmonize remittance policies

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) announced Monday that they have entered into a two-year agreement to support the harmonization of remittance policies across IGAD countries.

In close collaboration with the IGAD member states of Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda, and with the IGAD Secretariat's technical experts, UNCDF will map out all the relevant policies and regulations within each IGAD country. The team will then analyze them to see contradictory or inconsistent guidelines, suggest priority areas for harmonization, and propose concrete steps for implementation, said IGAD and UNCDF in a joint press release.

"These efforts are all ultimately aimed at keeping remittances flowing in this region where they are vitally important, and shifting more of them from the informal unregulated networks into safe, regulated, and transparent channels," it said.

Along with harmonizing the policy and regulatory frameworks that govern remittance flows, the IGAD/UNCDF initiative will seek to build a robust body of market research, with data about both the supply and demand for remittance services. Key to the initiative will also be the understanding of how remittances, if shifted from cash to digital channels, could be the gateway for migrants and their families to other value-added financial products that could build their resilience and financial health, said the press release.

Toward that end, IGAD and UNCDF will also facilitate peer-learning exchanges between key stakeholders including that of the IGAD Secretariat, central banks and other relevant authorities together with remittance service providers and other private-sector actors so that all stakeholders may learn first-hand about each other's constraints, priorities, goals, and incentives, it said.

Related Topics

Somalia United Nations Djibouti Eritrea Ethiopia Sudan Kenya Uganda May Market All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Kareena Kapoor shares picture of her favorite cuis ..

4 minutes ago

Cabinet approves special CPEC Business visa to fac ..

15 minutes ago

Corps Commanders take serous notice of recent cros ..

22 minutes ago

128,858 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

31 minutes ago

Naseem Shah regrets over grief of being dropped ou ..

32 minutes ago

Public Prosecution explains punishment for public ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.