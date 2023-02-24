UrduPoint.com

UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution Calling On Russia To Withdraw From Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 02:20 PM

UN General Assembly adopts resolution calling on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution Thursday submitted by Ukraine calling for Russia to "completely and unconditionally withdraw" its forces.

The move by the General Assembly came after the world body convened for an 11th emergency special session to discuss the Russian war in Ukraine, which will mark its first anniversary on Friday, Feb. 24.

Seven countries -- Russia, Belarus, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea, Nicaragua and Mali -- voted against the resolution while 32 abstained, including China and India.

The General Assembly resolution calls on UN member states and international organizations to "redouble support for diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, consistent with the (UN) Charter.

" It also calls for an "immediate cessation of the attacks on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine and any deliberate attacks on civilian objects, including those that are residences, schools and hospitals."It demands that Russia "immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw" all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders as well as calling for a "cessation of hostilities."???????Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addressed the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, calling on the UN members to support the resolution, adding that the Russia-Ukraine war has no two sides, but "an aggressor and a victim."

