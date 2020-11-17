UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN General Assembly President Assails Security Council

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 09:20 AM

UN General Assembly president assails Security Council

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :UN General Assembly president Volkan Bozkir on Monday criticized the Security Council, saying it was failing to respond to the world's biggest challenges due to "competing interests." "The council has, on many occasions, failed to carry out its responsibility to maintain international peace and security," Bozkir, a Turkish diplomat, said at a debate on reforming the body.

"Competing interests among its members and frequent use of the veto have limited the Security Council's effectiveness. Even in some of the most urgent humanitarian crises, the council could not provide a timely and adequate response." There has been growing criticism of the body, which has not been reformed in decades, with France's President Emmanuel Macron saying in a recent interview with Le Grand Continent that it "no longer produces useful solutions.

" Bozkir said reform of the Security Council was "an unavoidable imperative -- both challenging and essential." Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Security Council has held few meetings devoted to the virus.

It took more than three months to overcome friction between the United States and China to pass a resolution on July 1 calling for more international cooperation and to support a call by the secretary-general for a ceasefire in war-torn countries to help fight the disease.

During the debate on reform, the 193 UN members discussed the right to veto, the privilege of the five permanent members of the Security Council (United States, China, Russia, France and United Kingdom), enlarging the forum and its regional balance.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution World United Nations Russia China France United Kingdom United States July

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

UAE Pro League reviews with clubs international ex ..

9 hours ago

Spain's BBVA sells US unit, in tie-up talks with r ..

9 hours ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

9 hours ago

British diplomat in China earns hero status after ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, UN envoy review reviving Middl ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.