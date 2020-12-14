BEIRUT, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Education Cannot Wait (ECW), a UN-hosted global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises, has launched several initiatives in support for Lebanon's education sector over the past week.

"We have decided to launch this mission because every child and adolescent in Lebanon is now part of the crisis," ECW's Director Yasmine Sherif told Xinhua in an exclusive interview during her one-week visit to Lebanon along with her team.

One of ECW's initiatives is to rehabilitate 40 out of 200 destroyed schools in Beirut following Port of Beirut's blasts, Sherif said.

She said that another ECW's objective is to kick start a three-year consortium to strengthen the ministry of education and deliver education to affected communities in Lebanon.

Sherif praised the Lebanese ministry of education's cooperation with UN agencies, civil society, and communities to deliver learning solutions to students in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Sherif said that more financing is needed in Lebanon and a fair worldwide distribution of resources is a must.