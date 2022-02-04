UrduPoint.com

UN Hastens Aid To 20,000 Refugees Cut Off In Ethiopia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 05:20 PM

UN hastens aid to 20,000 refugees cut off in Ethiopia

Geneva, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The UN said Friday it was rushing aid to more than 20,000 Sudanese and South Sudanese refugees fleeing clashes in northwestern Ethiopia, where refugee camps have been looted and torched.

The United Nations' refugee agency said fighting broke out on January 18 in the town of Tongo -- reportedly between Federal forces and unidentified armed groups -- in the Benishangul Gumuz region which borders Sudan and South Sudan.

A camp near Tongo hosting 10,300 refugees was looted and burned, UNHCR spokesman Boris Cheshirkov told reporters in Geneva.

Another camp in the area had already been looted in late December, he said.

A total of 22,000 people in both camps were then cut off from assistance.

"Access to the area including the two camps -- Tongo and Gure-Shembola -- remains impossible," said Cheshirkov.

"Over 20,000 refugees made their way over long distances to three different sites closer to Assosa, the regional capital, arriving exhausted and in need of assistance."

