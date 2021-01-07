UrduPoint.com
UN Heads 'saddened', 'deeply Concerned' By US Capitol Violence

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:41 AM

UN heads 'saddened', 'deeply concerned' by US Capitol violence

United Nations, United States, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and president of the General Assembly Volkan Bozkir both condemned Wednesday's violence at the US Capitol.

Guterres, according to his spokesman Stephane Dujarric, was "saddened" by the breach of the US Capitol building by supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump.

"In such circumstances, it is important that political leaders impress on their followers the need to refrain from violence, as well as to respect democratic processes and the rule of law," Dujarric said in a statement.

Former Turkish minister Bozkir pointed out the particular relationship between the UN and the United States as the organization's host country.

"Deeply concerned by violence at the Capitol in #WashingtonDC and the interruption of the democratic process in the UN's host country," he tweeted.

Another tweet from Bozkir's office's official account repeated the sentiment.

"The US is one of the world's major democracies," it said. "I believe that peace & respect for democratic processes will prevail in our host country at this critical time."

