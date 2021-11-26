UrduPoint.com

UN Health Agency Urges Caution Over Travel Bans Linked To New Coronavirus Variant

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 10:20 PM

UN health agency urges caution over travel bans linked to new coronavirus variant

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization, a Geneva-based UN agency, has urged all countries to adopt a risk-based and scientific approach to travel bans linked to a new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa and Botswana.

The development on Friday came as a World Health Organization (WHO) panel prepared to meet to assess the potential impact of a new coronavirus variant identified as B 1.1.529.

According to WHO's COVID-19 technical expert, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the information is still limited.

"There are fewer than 100 whole genome sequences that are available, we don't know very much about this yet. What we do know is that this variant has a large number of mutations, and the concern is that when you have so many mutations it can have an impact on how the virus behaves", she said during a question-answer session on Twitter.

Dr. Van Kerkhove explained that researchers are currently trying to determine where the mutations are and what they potentially mean for diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines.

"It will take a few weeks for us to understand what impact this variant has, there's a lot of work that is underway. It's a variant that's under monitoring. The (WHO) technical advisory group will discuss if it will become a variant of interest or a variant of concern and if that's the case, we will give it a Greek name, but it is something to watch", she added.

The expert thanked researchers from South Africa and Botswana for openly sharing information to the UN health agency.

"Everyone out there: do not discriminate against countries that share their findings openly", she urged, as countries such as Britain, France and Israel have moved to cancel direct flights from South Africa and surrounding nations.

According to South African health authorities so far, fewer than 100 cases of the new variant have been confirmed, largely among young people who have the lowest vaccination rate in the country.

"Countries can do a lot already in terms of surveillance and sequencing and work together with the affected countries or globally and scientifically to fight this variant and understand more about it so that we know how to go about…so at this point implementing travel measures is being cautioned against", WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told journalists in Geneva.

The WHO officials reminded previous advice: people can do a lot to protect themselves from COVID, including by continuing to wear masks and avoiding crowds.

"Everybody that's out there needs to understand that the more this virus circulates the more opportunities the virus has to change, the more mutations we will see", Dr. Van Kerkhove said.

"Get vaccinated when you can, make sure you receive the full course of your doses and make sure you take steps to reduce your exposure and prevent yourself from passing that virus to someone else", she added.

Related Topics

World United Nations Israel Twitter France Young Geneva Van Botswana South Africa Christian All From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 E ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 Emiratis

6 minutes ago
 GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: ..

GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: GMIS

20 minutes ago
 Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers ..

Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers youth to make their mark in f ..

20 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding i ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding in Al Dhafra

1 hour ago
 Masdar signs agreement to develop Armeniaâ€™s larg ..

Masdar signs agreement to develop Armeniaâ€™s largest solar power plant

2 hours ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordinat ..

FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordination meeting of Arab Group in M ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.