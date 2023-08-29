Open Menu

UN Hopes Asia Cricket Cup Would Bring Countries Together

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2023 | 12:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The United Nations hopes that Asia Cricket Cup 2023, which is set to begin in Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Aug. 30, would bring the participating nations together, a UN spokesman said on Monday.

"I think cricket like football and rugby in many sports played around the world has great potential to bring people together, to bring countries together, to bring cultures together, and cricket does that," Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

The spokesperson said he was checking whether the UN has any involvement in the event by way of spreading its messages of peace and security in the world and underscoring the adverse impacts of climate change.

The first match in the Asia Cup is set for Wednesday between Pakistan and Nepal.

