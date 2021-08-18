UrduPoint.com

UN Human Rights Council To Discuss Afghanistan On Aug 24

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :The United Nations Human Rights Council announced Tuesday it will hold a special session on Afghanistan on August 24 to address the "serious human rights concerns" following the Taliban takeover.

The meeting in Geneva is being convened following an official request jointly submitted by the representatives of Pakistan and Afghanistan, and supported by 89 countries so far.

