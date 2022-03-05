UN Human Rights Council votes to probe alleged Russian rights abuses in Ukraine, Pakistan abstains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The U.N. Human Rights Council on Friday condemned alleged rights violations by Russia during its "special military operation" against of Ukraine and agreed to set up a commission to investigate them, including possible war crimes.

Thirty two members voted in favour of the resolution seeking an International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, while 13 abstained, including Pakistan. Russia and Eritrea voted no on the 47-member Council.

The resolution calls for the "swift and verifiable" withdrawal of Russian troops and Russian-backed armed groups from Ukraine and urges safe and unhindered humanitarian access to people in need.

The independent international Commission of Inquiry will have a mandate that includes investigating all alleged rights violations and abuses, and related crimes, and making recommendations on accountability measures.

The vote capped two days of discussions on Ukraine in the Council, which is holding its annual month-long session.

Ukraine's Ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko explained the serious motive behind the urgent debate her country had called on the "Situation of human rights in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression".

"Most importantly, the initiative envisages the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry which will investigate all alleged violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law and related crimes in the context of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine, including their root causes," she said.

"It is our common duty to ensure accountability by mandating the documentation and verification of Russia's crimes and identification of those responsible," Ms. Filipenko continued, in reference to the Commission of Inquiry.

"This is the only way to ensure that such blatant dereliction of human rights values, which we deeply share cherish, will never repeat itself in any place of the world." Speaking ahead of the vote, she called on those present to observe a moment of silence for all victims in Ukraine "stemming from the Russian aggression," at which point the work of the Council paused, as Members stood to show their respect.

Ukraine's supporters also stressed the importance of Friday's rights council decision.

"The vote was a powerful condemnation of Russia's actions, supported from council members from every geographic region of the world," US ambassador Sheba Crocker said.

"Members of the international community stand with Ukraine, and it is clear that Russia stands alone." Before the vote, Russia's representative Evgeny Ustinov had flatly rejected the resolution, insisting its "purpose is to deflect attention" from Kyiv's alleged crimes.

He said the co-sponsors of the resolution "will use any means to blame Russia." Ustinov insisted that it was "a mere waste of resources, which could better be used to help civilians in Ukraine. However, this will unlikely be a concern of the co-sponsors of the resolution, which will use any means in order to blame Russia for the event." On Thursday, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN offices in Geneva, Khalil Hashmi, expressed "deep concern" overt the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Pakistan is committed to the fundamental principles of the UN Charter: self-determination of peoples, non-use or threat of use of force, sovereignty and territorial integrity of States and pacific settlement of disputes," Ambassador Hashmi stated, adding that human rights and adherence to obligations under international humanitarian law remains imperative.