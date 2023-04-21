UrduPoint.com

UN Humanitarian Killed In Crossfire In Sudan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2023 | 07:30 PM

UN humanitarian killed in crossfire in Sudan

Geneva, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The United Nations migration agency said that a staff member had been killed in fighting in southern Sudan on Friday when his vehicle was caught in crossfire.

The humanitarian worker with the International Organization for Migration is the fourth UN member of staff killed since fighting erupted in Sudan on Saturday.

Three employees of the World food Programme (WFP) were killed in the North Darfur region of eastern Sudan.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the death of a dedicated IOM Sudan staff member this morning after the vehicle he was travelling in with his family south of El Obeid was caught in a crossfire between two warring parties," IOM director general Antonio Vitorino said in a statement.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of our humanitarian colleague, and join his wife and newborn child, and our team in Sudan in mourning." The man was a 49-year-old Sudanese national who was driving in a private vehicle, an IOM spokesman told AFP.

Vitorino said staff safety was his top priority and he would work with other UN agencies to update their security response.

The World Health Organization said earlier Friday that, to its knowledge, 413 people had been killed and 3,551 people injured since the fighting erupted Saturday.

The clashes are between forces loyal to Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the commander of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who is commonly known as Hemeti.

"The senseless deaths of civilians including humanitarians, which claimed the lives of three WFP employees in North Darfur on Saturday, must end and peace be restored," Vitorino said.

"The latest outbreak of violence has forced IOM to suspend its humanitarian operations in Sudan. All parties must ensure the safety of humanitarians and allow their unrestricted access to be able to assist those most vulnerable."Vitorino noted that an estimated 3.7 million people are internally displaced inside Sudan and that prior to the latest outbreak in violence, 15.8 million people -- one-third of the population -- needed humanitarian aid.

Related Topics

Injured World Army United Nations Vehicle Wife Man El Obeid Sudan Family All Top Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Fitr prayers

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Fitr prayers

27 minutes ago
 Hope Sudanese authorities will take measures for s ..

Hope Sudanese authorities will take measures for security of Pakistanis: Foreign ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid A ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

2 hours ago
 Destination 2030: UNWTO and Global Tourism Economi ..

Destination 2030: UNWTO and Global Tourism Economic Forum plot stronger collabor ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Zabeel G ..

3 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.