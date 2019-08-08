UrduPoint.com
UN In Contact With India, Pakistan After Delhi's Kashmir Action: Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:30 AM

UN in contact with India, Pakistan after Delhi's Kashmir action: Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) ::''' The United Nations is making contacts with India and Pakistan at "various levels" amid deteriorating situation between the two South Asian neighbours resulting from New Delhi's annexation of the disputed Kashmir region, the Secretary-General spokesman said Wednesday.

Responding to questions at the regular noon briefing in New York, Spokesman Stephane Dujarric denied that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was reluctant to get involved in resolving the grave situation between two nuclear-armed countries.

"There is no reluctance on the part of the Secretary-General," the spokesman said.

"We are very well aware and following the situation with a lot of concern." He added, "Contacts are being had at various levels and we urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint." He did the specify at what level the contacts were taking place.

Replying to another question, Dujarric confirmed that Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's letter addressed to the Secretary-General has been received, and that it will be studied closely.

The letter, seeking UN intervention in resolving the crisis, will also be circulated to the 15 members of the Security Council, as requested, he said.

