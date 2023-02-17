UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The United Nations on Thursday launched a $1 billion appeal for Türkiye to assist more than five million people affected by the cataclysmic earthquakes last week, the biggest to hit the country in a century.

The funding, which covers a three-month-period, will allow aid organizations to swiftly ramp up their operations to support government-led response efforts in areas that include food security, protection, education, water and shelter.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the international community to step up and fully fund the response effort.

"Türkiye is home to the largest number of refugees in the world and has shown enormous generosity to its Syrian neighbours for years," he said.? "Now is the time for the world to support the people of Türkiye – just as they have stood in solidarity with others seeking assistance." The UN's Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, also called for countries to support the appeal.

"The people of Türkiye have experienced unspeakable heartache," said Griffiths, who visited the country last week.

"I met families who shared their stories of shock and devastation. We must stand with them in their darkest hour and ensure they receive the support they need," he added.

The UN and partners have been rushing to support Türkiye and neighbouring Syria in the wake of the devastating earthquakes that struck on February 6.

More than?nine million?people?in?Türkiye?alone have been?directly?impacted by the once-in-a-generation disaster, which has left?35,000 people dead, according?to the latest figures from the government.

? The earthquakes struck at the peak of winter, leaving hundreds of thousands of people, including small children and elderly?people, without access to shelter, food, water,?heaters?and medical care in freezing temperatures.? Some 47,000?buildings have been destroyed or damaged, including schools, hospitals and other essential services.

Thousands of people have sought refuge in?temporary?shelters across?the country.?Many families have been separated, and hundreds of children?are now orphaned or unable to be reunited with their parents.? ?As the UN chief noted, Türkiye?also hosts the?world's?largest?number of?refugees.? Some 3.6 million Syrians have found a safe haven there, along with nearly 320,000 people of other nationalities, according to?the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

More than 1.74 million refugees live in the 11 provinces impacted by the earthquakes.? The UN said it is coordinating the operations of thousands of search-and-rescue personnel in five provinces – Adiyaman, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras and Malatya – and humanitarian organizations have begun relief operations in the hardest-hit areas, in support of the government-led response.

Together with partners, the UN is delivering?hot meals,?food,?tents, warm winter clothing, blankets,?mattresses?and kitchen sets?to people in need?and?dispatching?medical supplies and personnel?to affected areas.

Additionally, psychosocial support is being provided,?and child-friendly spaces?and?safe spaces for women?are being established, it was pointed out.?