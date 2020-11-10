UN leaders congratulate Biden, stress US-UN partnership to meet global challenges

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :United Nations leaders Monday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres saying that the US-UN partnership is an essential pillar of the international cooperation to confront the challenges facing the world.

"The Secretary-General congratulates the American people for a vibrant exercise of democracy in their country's elections last week," a statement issued by his Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"He (the UN chief) congratulates the President-elect and Vice President-elect and reaffirms that the partnership between the United States and the United Nations is an essential pillar of the international cooperation needed to address the dramatic challenges facing the world today," the statement added.

Responding to questions, the spokesman said that so far there has been no contact between the UN chief and Biden, nor any meeting planned in the immediate future.

The President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, also extended his "warmest congratulations" to the President-elect and VIce-President-elect, according to Brenden Varma, the president's spokesman..

The president said Biden has a "long history of supporting" the UN, and Harris' historic election as America's first woman vice-president "is a milestone for gender equality.

"I look forward to deepening UN-US ties and working together towards a safer and more prosperous world," Bozkir said.

Biden's predecessor Donald Trump was critical of the United Nations and wary of the value of multilateralism during his four years in office.

Since taking office in 2017, Trump has quit the U.N. Human Rights Council, the World Health Organization, the U.N. cultural agency UNESCO, a global accord to tackle climate change and the Iran nuclear deal. The Trump administration cut funding for the U.N. agency supporting Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and the U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA).

Biden, who was vice president under Trump's predecessor Barack Obama, has pledged to rescind Trump's decision to abandon the WHO and quickly rejoin the Paris climate accord, a signature achievement of the Obama-Biden administration.

Biden has also said he will rejoin the Iran nuclear deal, also negotiated under the Obama administration, if Tehran also returns to compliance.

On the election of Harris, who will become the first female U.S. vice president, Dujarric said Guterres "is always pleased when a woman leader breaks yet another ceiling."