UrduPoint.com

UN Leaders Strongly Condemned 'horrific' Bomb Attack At Peshawar Mosque

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2022 | 08:30 AM

UN leaders strongly condemned 'horrific' bomb attack at Peshawar mosque

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :UN leaders have strongly condemned Friday's "horrific" bomb attack at a mosque in Peshawar in which 56 people were killed and hundreds others injured, and they called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

In a tweet, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that houses of worship should be havens, not targets.

The UN chief's tweet was also read out at the regular noon briefing by his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.

Earlier, Guterres also telephoned Pakistan UN Ambassador, Munir Akram, to express his "deep condolences" over the tragic terrorist attack in which so many lives were lost.

He also told Ambassador Akram that this was personal for him since he knows Peshawar very well and had been well treated by its people.

In his tweet, the secretary-general extended his condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Pakistan, and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

"Those responsible for the attack must be held accountable," the UN chief stressed.

In a separate statement, the High Representative for the U.N. Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Miguel Ãngel Moratinos, denounced the "intolerable and unjustifiable" attack in "strongest terms" and said that houses of worship are sacred places where worshipers should be able to practice their faith safely and freely.

He stressed the need for mutual respect of all religions and faiths and for fostering a culture of fraternity and peace.

The High Representative recalled the UN Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites, developed by UNAOC, and calls on all governments and relevant stakeholders to support its implementation. He also invited the global youth and faith communities to join UNAOC's global call to action #forSafeWorship to contribute to celebrate the universality of religious sites as symbols of our shared humanity, history, and traditions.

On behalf of UNAOC, the High Representative conveyed his deepest sympathies to the Government of Pakistan and expressed his condolences to the victims' families and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Peshawar United Nations Alliance Mosque All Government

Recent Stories

Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintainin ..

Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintaining Nuclear, Physical Security i ..

8 hours ago
 Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motiv ..

Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motivated' to win title

8 hours ago
 Pakistan, Hungary FMs discuss regional development ..

Pakistan, Hungary FMs discuss regional developments

8 hours ago
 Rashid urges nation to forge unity to defeat enemy ..

Rashid urges nation to forge unity to defeat enemy designs against Pakistan

8 hours ago
 Mosque Blast Kills 2, Injures 18 in Eastern Afghan ..

Mosque Blast Kills 2, Injures 18 in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

8 hours ago
 UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terror ..

UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terrorist attack

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>