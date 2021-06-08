UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Lebanon Coordinator Urges Justice For Bereaved Families Of Beirut's Blasts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

UN Lebanon coordinator urges justice for bereaved families of Beirut's blasts

BEIRUT, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :UN special coordinator for Lebanon Najat Rochdi on Friday called for justice for the bereaved families of the Beirut port's explosions on Aug. 4, 2020.

Rochdi tweeted that 10 months have passed since the blasts happened, with "thousands of families waiting for an answer" and "hundreds mourning the loss of their loved ones.

""They deserve the truth, they deserve to know, they deserve an answer," she said. The Lebanese authorities previously said the explosions, killing more than 200 and injuring at least 6,000, were caused by 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored in one of the port's warehouses since 2013.

On Thursday, leading investigator Judge Tarek Bitar announced that the cause of the denotation needs two more months to be determined.

Related Topics

United Nations Beirut Lebanon 2020

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

5 minutes ago

SEC reviews CFD’s Q1 of 2021 general budget

6 minutes ago

Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces Called On Chief ..

11 minutes ago

Namibia launches first ever space, science and tec ..

19 minutes ago

Russia's daily COVID-19 cases rise to multi-month ..

19 minutes ago

Thailand ramps up vaccination amid rising COVID-19 ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.