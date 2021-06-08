(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :UN special coordinator for Lebanon Najat Rochdi on Friday called for justice for the bereaved families of the Beirut port's explosions on Aug. 4, 2020.

Rochdi tweeted that 10 months have passed since the blasts happened, with "thousands of families waiting for an answer" and "hundreds mourning the loss of their loved ones.

""They deserve the truth, they deserve to know, they deserve an answer," she said. The Lebanese authorities previously said the explosions, killing more than 200 and injuring at least 6,000, were caused by 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored in one of the port's warehouses since 2013.

On Thursday, leading investigator Judge Tarek Bitar announced that the cause of the denotation needs two more months to be determined.