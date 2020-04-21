UrduPoint.com
UN Member States Demand 'equitable' Access To Future COVID-19 Vaccines

Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:20 AM

UN member states demand 'equitable' access to future COVID-19 vaccines

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The 193 members of the UN General Assembly on Monday adopted by consensus a resolution that calls for "equitable, efficient and timely" access to any future vaccines developed to fight coronavirus.

The resolution also highlights the "crucial leading role" played by the World Health Organization, which has faced criticism from Washington and others about its handling of the pandemic.

The resolution, which was drafted by Mexico and received US support, calls for strengthening the "scientific international cooperation necessary to combat COVID-19 and to bolster coordination," including with the private sector.

