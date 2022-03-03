UrduPoint.com

UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief To Travel To Iran On Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 12:40 PM

UN nuclear watchdog chief to travel to Iran on Saturday

Vienna, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The head of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog, will travel to Iran on Saturday in order to meet officials there, the IAEA said Thursday.

"Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will travel to Tehran for meetings with senior Iranian officials on Saturday," an IAEA spokesman said in a statement, adding that Grossi would hold a press conference on his return to Vienna on Saturday evening.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Nuclear Vienna Tehran

Recent Stories

Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chambers o ..

Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry( FPCCI ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan abstains from voting as UNGA demands Russ ..

Pakistan abstains from voting as UNGA demands Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

22 minutes ago
 Uzbek president arrives in Islamabad today

Uzbek president arrives in Islamabad today

1 hour ago
 Covid-19 claims 19 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 19 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd March 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>