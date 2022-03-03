UN nuclear watchdog chief to travel to Iran on Saturday

(@FahadShabbir)

Vienna, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The head of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog, will travel to Iran on Saturday in order to meet officials there, the IAEA said Thursday.

"Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will travel to Tehran for meetings with senior Iranian officials on Saturday," an IAEA spokesman said in a statement, adding that Grossi would hold a press conference on his return to Vienna on Saturday evening.