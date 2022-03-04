UN nuclear watchdog head offers to travel to Chernobyl

Vienna, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The head of the UN nuclear watchdog offered Friday to travel to Chernobyl in order to negotiate with Ukraine and Russia to try to ensure the security of Ukraine's nuclear sites.

"I have indicated to both the Russian Federation and Ukraine my availability.

.. to travel to Chernobyl as soon as possible," Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency told reporters. "Both sides are considering" the possibility, he added.