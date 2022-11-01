UrduPoint.com

UN Nuclear Watchdog Starts 'dirty Bomb' Claims Inspections In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 02:10 AM

UN nuclear watchdog starts 'dirty bomb' claims inspections in Ukraine

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The UN's nuclear watchdog said Monday it had begun inspections in Ukraine as part of "independent verification" of Russian allegations Kyiv is producing so-called dirty bombs.

Inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have "begun -- and would soon complete -- verification activities at two locations in Ukraine", the agency said in a statement.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said he would later this week provide "his initial conclusions about the latest verification activities at the two sites", the statement added.

The inspections follow a written request from the Ukraine government to send IAEA teams there.

Russia has accused Ukraine of preparing to use dirty bombs against Moscow's troops, but Kyiv suspects Russia might itself use a dirty bomb in a "false flag" attack, possibly to justify use of conventional nuclear weapons by Moscow as it finds itself on the back foot in eastern and southern Ukraine.

The agency said last week that it had inspected "one of the two locations a month ago and no undeclared nuclear activities or materials were found there."A dirty bomb is a conventional bomb laced with radioactive, biological or chemical materials which are spread in an explosion.

Last Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the IAEA to inspect Ukraine's nuclear sites "as fast as possible".

