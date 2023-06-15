UN Offices in touch with Pakistani authorities as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches: Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The United Nations offices in Pakistan and India are in touch with the concerned authorities for any support as Cyclone Biparjoy heads towards the two countries' coastal areas, a UN spokesman said today.

"All the country offices in the countries potentially impacted are in touch with local authorities to see how they could best help, support", Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told the daily noon briefing in response to a question.

Currently classified as a "very severe cyclonic storm", Biparjoy was on track to make landfall between Pakistan's port Keti Bandar and India's Gujarat by this evening.