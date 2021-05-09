UrduPoint.com
UN Official Appeals For Peace, Sanctity Of Holy Places In Violence-hit East Jerusalem

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 01:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The top official for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Saturday expressed his "dismay and deep concern" over the violent clashes taking place in and around Al-Aqsa mosque, islam's third holiest sites.

In a statement, the High Representative for the alliance, Miguel Ángel Moratinos, called for respect of the sanctity of religious sites and stresses the right of worshippers to practice their religious rituals and traditions peacefully and safely without fear or intimidation.

His statement came after report that more than 205 Palestinians and 17 Israeli policemen were wounded during a night of intense clashes at the Al-Aqsa compound that also holds the Dome of the Rock, a serious escalation in a weeks-long rise in violence.

Tensions in East Jerusalem have soared recently, with Palestinians complaining of oppressive restrictions during the holy month of Ramadan. An upcoming Israeli court ruling on whether authorities can evict dozens of Palestinians – and give their homes to Jewish settlers – has further inflamed the situation.

In his statement, the high representative appealed for peace and respect of the status quo of the Holy Sites in East Jerusalem and wishes those who were injured a speedy recovery.

