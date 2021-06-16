UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Official Condemns Killing Of 5 Health Workers In Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:40 AM

UN official condemns killing of 5 health workers in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The United Nations has strongly condemned Tuesday's killing of five Afghan health workers and the wounding of four others who were part of a polio vaccination campaign in Nangarhar Province.

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, said that he was "appalled by the brutality of these killings," saying depriving children from an assurance of a healthy life "is inhuman." "Such senseless violence must stop immediately, and those responsible must be investigated and brought to justice," he wrote on the Twitter.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the deaths and injuries occurred Tuesday during five separate attacks on health workers - the latest in a recent spate which saw three health workers killed in March during the national polio vaccination effort in Nangarhar.

Earlier this month, humanitarian workers with the Halo Trust demining group came under attack in northern Afghanistan, where extremists from an ISIL affiliate killed 10 and wounded more than a dozen, in what the UN Security Council described as an "atrocious and cowardly targeted attack.

" Alakbarov said the national polio vaccination campaign which only began on Monday, aimed at reaching nearly 10 million under-fives, had been suspended in the eastern region. "Polio immunization campaigns are a vital and effective way to reach millions of children... Depriving children from an assurance of a healthy life is inhumane." "The UN strongly condemns all attacks on health workers anywhere. The delivery of healthcare is impartial, and any attack against health workers and those who work to defend them is an attack on the children whose very lives they are trying to protect," he added.

The UN extended the deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives, wishing the injured a full recovery.

According to news reports, Afghanistan reported 56 new cases of polio last year. But officials have reported that only one wild polio virus case has been detected in the country since October last year.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan United Nations Polio Twitter March October All From Ismail Industries Limited Million

Recent Stories

AJK govt presents budget for FY 2021-22 today

17 minutes ago

Pakistani diaspora a great asset for country: FO S ..

10 minutes ago

Putin, Biden to Have Opportunity to Find Solutions ..

11 minutes ago

Leopard that killed 4-year-old girl in IIOJK captu ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi approves pilot test of advanced scanners ..

25 minutes ago

Emirates Steel’s headquarter receives LEED Plati ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.