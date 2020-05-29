UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Officials Appeal For Yemen Funding Amid Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

UN officials appeal for Yemen funding amid pandemic

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Top officials from several UN agencies appealed Thursday for urgent international financial support in Yemen with coronavirus spreading in the war-torn country.

"We are increasingly alarmed about the situation in Yemen," officials from the UN Humanitarian Affairs Department, UNICEF, the World food Programme and the World Health Organization said in a joint statement.

"We are running out of time," they said.

The United Nations says COVID-19 has likely already spread throughout most of Yemen, which was already immersed in the world's worst humanitarian crisis because of a war that shows no sign of abating.

The UN officials said they currently have enough "skills, staff and capacity." "What we don't have is the money. We ask donors to pledge generously and pay pledges promptly," they said, noting that a donors conference has been organized for June 2 by Saudi Arabia and the United Nations.

Mark Lowcock, the under secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, said $2.

4 billion needed to be raised by the end of the year for Yemen, including $180 million to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Yemen is in desperate need of assistance," Muhannad Hadi of the World Food Programme said, while UNICEF's director, Henriette Fore, warned of a "major disaster." More than 12 million children in Yemen are in need of humanitarian aid, she said.

Before the pandemic, two million children lacked schools. Another five million have since been forced to quit school, she said.

Officially, 50 people have died from the new coronavirus in Yemen and infections have been reported in 10 of country's 22 governorates.

"But testing and reporting remain limited and it is likely that most areas of the country are already impacted, if not all," the United Nations reports.

Yemen has been engulfed in war since 2014 between Iranian-backed Huthi rebels, who control several regions including the capital Sanaa, and the government backed by a coalition led since 2015 by Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

World United Nations Yemen Died Sanaa Saudi Arabia Money June 2015 All From Government Top Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

European Commission's New Economic Recovery Plan T ..

29 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

2 hours ago

Premier League set to resume on June 17

2 hours ago

Appointment of New WTO Chief Unlikely to Resolve C ..

29 minutes ago

MLS teams allowed to resume small-group training

1 hour ago

Scotland to begin initial easing of virus lockdown ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.