UN Officials Push For Resolution Amid Prolonged Strife In Yemen

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 04:00 PM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Two senior United Nations (UN) officials emphasized on Wednesday the urgent need for progress toward peace in Yemen, given the persistent political, economic, and humanitarian challenges the nation faces.

UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg gave an update regarding his mediation initiatives both within the nation and internationally. Edem Wosornu from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) highlighted the challenges and financial shortfalls hindering aid distribution to millions.

"The sides continue to display general willingness to seek solutions, but this still needs to translate into concrete steps, in particular, a clear agreement on the way forward that includes restarting an inclusive Yemeni political process," said Grundberg.

For over eight years, Yemen has grappled with an extended crisis on the political, humanitarian, and developmental fronts. The preliminary truce inked in April 2022 lasted until October after being extended twice.

He said that even after the truce's expiration, the intensity of hostilities hasn't reached the levels seen before the ceasefire and civilian casualties have markedly decreased.

"Against this backdrop, there have been public threats to return to war. This rhetoric is not conducive to maintaining a fruitful mediation environment," said Grundberg, calling for restraint and dialogue. The UN envoy appealed for the continued unity and support of the Security Council and the international community for mediation efforts.

"The fragility of the situation and its impact on Yemeni women and men highlight the urgent need to reach a consensus on the way forward," he said, adding that his office is working to bring the parties together in the hopes of reaching an inclusive and sustainable political settlement.

Calling for heightened backing from the global community, Wosornu underscored that even though a political solution to the ongoing strife is crucial, it won't singlehandedly address the humanitarian predicament.

"Only when such progress is pursued together with improved economic conditions and the re-establishment of essential services will we see humanitarian needs begin to decrease," she said.

