UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Panel Struggles To Find Consensus On Women's Issues

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 09:00 AM

UN panel struggles to find consensus on women's issues

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :A UN panel ended five weeks of arduous negotiations on Friday with a watered-down declaration on the status of women around the world.

European diplomats accused Russia of being obstructionist and undermining the rights of women and girls in the 65th annual proceedings of the Commission on the Status of Women.

It had been thought that this year's deliberations would go better than in the past because of the new administration of US President Joe Biden, more progressive than that of the conservative Donald Trump.

But this did not pan out in the end.

At the start of the negotiations, delegates examined a draft statement of 50 pages comprising 80 bullet point paragraphs of conclusions on women's issues. In the end they approved a document with 24 pages and 64 paragraphs.

Entire sections on sexual harassment, gender equality and the rights of girls were eliminated altogether, AFP observed, comparing the first draft to the final document that was approved.

The original draft criticized what it called a rise in violence against women and girls, including sexual harassment.

The final text only said that "sexual harassment in private and public spaces, including in educational institutions and the workplace, as well as in digital contexts, leads to a hostile environment.

" It also adopted bland language saying the panel "recognizes that gender inequality continues to be reflected in imbalances of power between women and men in all spheres of society." One diplomat called these the "most difficult and tense negotiations since three years" and a "great disappointment.

German ambassador Gunter Sautter said European countries regretted that the statement was not more ambitious.

"The systematic attempts by some delegations to derail the process and question international commitments and obligations on gender equality show that the pushback against women's rights continues," Sautter said.

A European diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity was more explicit.

"Russia played an exceptionally disruptive role in the negotiations," the diplomat said.

"While the rest of the membership was ready to find common ground, they did not hesitate to obstruct the process alone and to prevent us from reaching agreements," this person said.

"Today's low common denominator result demonstrates that a pushback against women's rights continues at the UN, and that Russia is doing all it can to undermine progress on the issue," the diplomat said.

A diplomatic source closed to the negotiations said, "Russia, with others, pushed for a traditional and very restrictive vision of the family."

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia Trump Progress Women Family All From

Recent Stories

'Hard to See Them Drown': Texas Fisherman Sees Mig ..

8 hours ago

KP police directed to probe transgender's public a ..

8 hours ago

Rally in rebel-held Sanaa marks six years of Yemen ..

8 hours ago

UEFA to make Champions League reforms decision on ..

8 hours ago

Drug smugglers arrested, huge quantity of drugs, w ..

9 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted missile attac ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.