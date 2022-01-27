UN parts ways with envoy accused of misconduct

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The United Nations has decided to "separate" from a former deputy to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the body's spokesman said Wednesday, following a lengthy internal investigation after allegations from women about inappropriate behavior.

Fabrizio Hochschild Drummond, a Chilean who had been named to the new post of special envoy for technology issues, had been suspended in January 2021.

"He has now been separated from service at the UN," Stephane Dujarric said during his daily press briefing. "He is no longer employed by the UN." Dujarric did not say exactly what Drummond had been accused of, nor did he explain why it took a year-long investigation to bring about the former deputy's departure.

The UN has launched a recruitment process to fill the now-vacant technology envoy position, Dujarric said.

Hochschild said in a statement posted on Twitter that he was "considering seeking an independent review at the UN Dispute Tribunal," adding that his rights had been "undermined.

" He said he was "deeply grateful" to those who spoke up for him in the face of "false and defamatory media reports including of sexual harassment and financial misconduct which did not hold up in the investigation." He also wrote that his "eagerness to deliver led some to see me as an overbearing and over-demanding supervisor, for which I apologize." The allegations were first reported in PassBlue, a news outlet that focuses on the United Nations.

PassBlue said several complaints were filed by women who worked with him in 2020 alleging harassment and other misconduct.

That year Hochschild, 58, was in charge of preparations for commemorating the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

He told PassBlue he was willing to cooperate with the UN probe into his behavior.

Hochschild worked for the UN for decades and had held posts in Sudan, Israel, Bosnia, Geneva, New York and elsewhere.