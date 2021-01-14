UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Peacekeeper Killed In Mali, Seven Wounded: Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:30 AM

UN peacekeeper killed in Mali, seven wounded: spokesman

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :A peacekeeper from the UN mission in Mali was killed Wednesday during an attack on a convoy in the central city of Timbuktu, the UN said without specifying the victim's nationality.

The attack also left seven other peacekeepers wounded, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in New York, adding that "the UN mission has secured the area, provided casualties evacuation and launched an investigation."

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Mali Timbuktu New York From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

Dubai Customs gives certificate issuance authorisa ..

8 hours ago

UAE bourses end in green for fourth straight day

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arts Society marks World Logic day

9 hours ago

14th Asian Financial Forum to run online next week

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.