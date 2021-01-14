UN peacekeeper killed in Mali, seven wounded: spokesman

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :A peacekeeper from the UN mission in Mali was killed Wednesday during an attack on a convoy in the central city of Timbuktu, the UN said without specifying the victim's nationality.

The attack also left seven other peacekeepers wounded, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in New York, adding that "the UN mission has secured the area, provided casualties evacuation and launched an investigation."