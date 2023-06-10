UN Peacekeeping chief pays tributes to fallen Pakistani 'blue helmets'

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The UN Head of Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Friday paid tributes to fallen "blue helmets" and acknowledged Pakistan's contribution to the world body's peacekeeping operations in hotspots around the world.

Under Secretary-General Lacroix was speaking at a photographic exhibition "Tribute to Fallen Peacekeepers & Pakistan's Proactive Engagement and Constructive Contributions to UN Peacekeeping," to commemorate International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.

The exhibition, which was organized by the Pakistan Mission to the UN, was open from June 1 to 9 at United Nations Headquarters in New York.

In his brief remarks, The UN peacekeeping chief lauded Pakistan's contribution to peacekeeping missions and paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Welcoming the guests, including ambassadors, defence attaches and UN officials, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram paid "the highest tribute" to all U.N. peacekeepers and other personnel who lost their lives in the service of the U.N.

Over the past 6 decade history of the United Nations peacekeepers, Ambassador Akram said 171 peacekeepers made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of international peace and security.

During the last year, eight Pakistani peacekeepers embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Ambassador Akram expressed condolences to their families and commended their sacrifices.

He also praised the perseverance of Pakistani peacekeepers in preserving the values of the UN Charter and maintaining international peace and security.

UN's Military Adviser General Birame Diop and Police Advisor, Faisal Shahkar also spoke on the occasion.

The UN General Assembly designated May 29 as the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers. This is the date when in 1948 the first UN peacekeeping mission named the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) began operations in Palestine.

Currently Pakistani peacekeepers perform multidimensional mandates: from protection of civilians to humanitarian assistance to infrastructure development. By building roads, bridges and public parks, they continue to serve and facilitate some of the most vulnerable communities of the world.

Female peacekeepers serve as doctors, nurses, gender advisors and vocational training officers but also as operations and logistics officers. In 2019, Pakistan deployed its first all- female community engagement team in DRC. They implemented several successful initiatives including vocational trainings for students, teachers and women and psychological workshops for Congolese police.

More than 200,000 Pakistani men and women have served in 46 UN Missions across the world.